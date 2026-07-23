Aldi is set to open its third store in East Hampshire as plans for a new branch in Horndean have been approved behind closed doors.
Just over 30 years since Safeway opened on the other side of the A3(M), the village is getting its second major food store with the retailer coming to Havant Road.
Plans for a 1,190 square metre unit with 100 parking spaces on a disused part of the Keydell site were recently approved by East Hampshire District Council (EHDC).
But there’s been some dismay from villagers that the decision wasn’t made in public, with concerns being previously raised about potential flooding and the impact on the village centre, traffic and local aquifers.
Plans for a store on the site have been at least two years in the pipeline with Aldi holding a public consultation in 2024, and 60 per cent of respondents welcoming a “development of this kind” in Horndean.
The first application was submitted in early 2025 with EHDC receiving 131 letters of support and 58 objections. While Horndean Parish Council accepted there is need for an additional large food store in the village, they objected on behalf of residents and neighbours.
The council cited the need for more information on issues like congestion, pedestrian safety, flooding and site security.
Aldi revised its application, moving some parking spaces away from woodland and changing the configuration of the junction on Havant Road to include a “ghost island”.
They also provided more information about drainage and updated the design of the store to include wood cladding and “architectural features”. An ecological area with new trees and a wildflower meadow near the B2149 roundabout has also been proposed.
Given the level of interest and its impact on the wider Horndean and south of Butser area, some residents have asked why the application was decided by a small team rather than a planning committee.
But the decision has been defended by both EHDC and local ward member, Cllr David Evans, who declined the option to take the application to committee.
He said: “Something like 85 per cent of planning applications are decided by officers – we can ask for an application to come to planning committee but there has to be reasons that could result in a refusal.
“I was given the option but I couldn’t think of a good valid reason as the original objections had been dealt with.”
“The application did not automatically qualify to be heard at our Planning Committee in line with our constitution,” added a spokesperson for EHDC.
“Having received more than five objections, the application was referred to the local ward councillors to decide whether it should be considered at a Planning Committee meeting.
“After reviewing the Case Officer’s report, it was decided there were no material planning considerations that warranted the application being referred to the committee.”
The development is expected to create 25 new jobs and represents an “investment of £7million into the local economy” according to Aldi.
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