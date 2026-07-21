British Transport Police have released a CCTV image after a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted outside Farnham railway station.
The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Friday, May 22, after a taxi driver dropped off four men at the station.
As the group left the taxi, one of the men allegedly assaulted the driver before running off towards Farnham town centre.
Officers investigating the incident have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation."
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 533 of 22 May.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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