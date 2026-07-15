The audience joined the Hart Male Voice Choir for a rendition of Sweet Caroline at a concert held just before England played Norway in the World Cup.
This event at the Alton Assembly Rooms made more than £700 for Dementia Friendly Alton and the singalong finale got everyone in the mood to cheer the Three Lions to a 2-1 victory.
The musical programme contained songs from around the world and the flags of all 48 World Cup nations were flying in the hall.
Audience participation also extended to Can’t Help Falling In Love; Take Me Home, Country Roads; the chorus ofThe Mermaid; and Amen, This Little Light.
Anyone who would like more information on joining the Hart Male Voice Choir should email [email protected]
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