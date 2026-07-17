Brightwells has announced a new tenant is set to move into the development, with leading art education provider art-K opening a permanent studio at the centre this autumn.
The arrival marks another addition to Brightwells' growing lifestyle and community offering, providing a dedicated space for local residents to explore their creativity.
Art-K is known for its supportive, non-competitive environment, where both children and adults can develop their artistic talents.
Moving away from a one-size-fits-all teaching approach, art-K offers a personalised curriculum. Students work with a wide range of media, including acrylics, clay, drawing and mixed media.
A Brightwells spokesperson said: "Our vision has always been to build a vibrant destination where lifestyle, leisure and community connect. art-K's focus on nurturing confidence and creativity perfectly aligns with that goal, and we know the studio will be a huge hit with Farnham residents of all ages."
Polly, manager of art-K Farnham, said: "We are excited to bring our established Farnham branch into this thriving new area, offering a wonderful mix of lifestyle experiences for all the family. We are so proud to be part of the community, especially as Farnham is England's first designated World Craft Town.
"We're readying our paint brushes, donning our aprons and unpacking our boxes. New and existing students alike – come and find us at Brightwells soon!"
The arrival of art-K follows a series of new openings at the centre as Brightwells continues to expand its mix of national and independent businesses.
Cazaro Lounge is also due to open in August, becoming another key tenant at Brightwells House.
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