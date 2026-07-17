There is still no opening date for Farnham's long-awaited Wetherspoons - but the pub chain has insisted the new town centre venue will "definitely open".
The company had previously been expected to open its pub in the former Slug & Lettuce building in East Street by June this year.
However, with the site still boarded up in mid-July, Wetherspoons says the delay is simply down to the scheduling of new openings across the country.
A spokesman said: "Farnham will definitely open, however, Wetherspoon has a long list of new pub openings and it is simply a case of scheduling.”
The update comes as Wetherspoons continues to expand elsewhere.
This week, the company was set to The Sir Ronald Wates at the University of Surrey in Guildford, which is the first Wetherspoons to be owned and operated by a university under the pub chain's franchise model.
Staffing, prices and licensing will be overseen by the university, while Wetherspoons will provide guidance as the franchisor.
The Guildford opening is one of a string of new venues launched by Wetherspoons this year, including pubs at the University of Birmingham, Beaconsfield and Alicante Airport in Spain.
Further openings are planned in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport, Southampton, Ferndown and central London.
Wetherspoons announced plans to take over the former Slug & Lettuce site in November 2024, with the news prompting mixed reactions among residents.
Many were excited by the prospect of cheaper food and drink, while others feared it could have a damaging impact on Farnham's independent pub trade.
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