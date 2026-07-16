The figures come as fuel prices initially eased nationally following a volatile year driven by conflict in the Middle East, but are expected to increase as uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz continues.
Government data shows the average UK price of unleaded petrol stood at 150.53p per litre and diesel at 164.52p per litre in the week commencing July 13, both down from peaks earlier in the year, when diesel reached 192.14p per litre in mid-April.
At the other end of the scale, Hogs Back Service Station was the most expensive for unleaded at 156.9p per litre, with Eashing Service Station and Shell forecourts on Farnborough Road and Odiham Road all charging 155.9p.
For diesel, the cheapest options were Morrisons Aldershot, Tesco Aldershot, Morrisons Farnborough and Sainsbury's on Water Lane, Farnham, all at 161.9p per litre. Hogs Back Service Station again topped the list for diesel at 170.9p.
The RAC said diesel prices fell by almost 17p over the course of June alone, the largest monthly drop since it began recording data in 2000, while petrol fell 8p over the same period.
Prices in the local area broadly track the national average, although several forecourts remain above it. Drivers can save more than 10p per litre on both fuels by choosing carefully where they fill up.
Motorists are advised that prices can change daily and should check comparison websites or apps before travelling to a forecourt.
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