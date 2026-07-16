A Lioness has some in-cider information about one of the tastiest events in the Farnham calendar.
It’s less than month until the Farnham Cider & Sausage Festival returns to Gostrey Meadow after a two-year absence.
And with tickets now available the new chair of the Farnham Lions is confident there will be plenty for visitors to sink their teeth into on Saturday, August 15.
“We didn’t do it last year because we were worried about the work on the playground and how that would affect the festival,” said Jane Langton, who became only the group’s fifth female chair in 58 years following her recent election.
“This is our fifth cider and sausage festival and I think it’s great we’re bringing it back, as it’s quite an important fundraiser for the Farnham Lions.”
Festival-goers will get to choose a pork idol as a handful of Farnham-area butchers will take part in the sausage of the year competition. Bangers will be cooked onsite with the public asked to choose their favourite in a blind tasting.
The festival will be split into afternoon (midday to 4pm) and evening (5pm to 9pm) sessions with the focus on family-friendly activities and entertainment early on, with face painting and an appearance by Juggling Jake among the highlights.
It’s over 18s only for the evening session with tipples from Kilnside Orchards, Tutts’s Clump Cider, Wright Lion’s Brewery and Misty Moon available.
There should be something for all tastes while visitors will also find plenty of street food options and live music from Kit Trigg and the TR5s during the evening.
Tickets are £15 for adults, £5 for teenagers and no entry charge for children under 12. They can be purchased on the day or via https://farnhamlions.org.uk, where there’s lots more information about the festival.
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