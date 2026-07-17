Please look after this bear – long term.

Paddington Bear is looking for a new home.

For the past few weeks a model of Michael Bond’s famous bear, also a dear friend and tea-companion of the late Queen, has been living in the red phone box outside Farnham Library and enjoying meeting passers-by.

Now, however, he would like to be adopted and find a forever home so that Creative Response, creators of the model, can display new artwork in the box.

The adoption fee is the cost of a ticket from Paddington to Farnham: £24.70. He promises to make his own marmalade sandwiches.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Paddington is asked to contact Creative Response by emailing [email protected]