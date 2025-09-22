The South Downs National Park is preparing for one of its most colourful autumns in recent memory, with experts predicting dazzling displays of red, orange and gold across the rolling landscape.
According to Forestry England, the warm and sunny conditions over the summer have led to trees producing more sugar in their leaves, a natural process that will transform the woodlands into brighter hues than usual. The spectacle is expected to unfold over the coming weeks, creating an especially rich seasonal show.
It is a transformation that Jane Austen herself would have recognised. The author, who lived in Chawton, was known to walk the South Downs daily, often covering five miles.
In one of her reflections on the season, she wrote: “Her pleasure in the walk must arise from the exercise and the day, from the view of the last smiles of the year upon the tawny leaves and withered hedges.” For Austen, autumn was a time of reflection, imagination and beauty, and her words continue to resonate in the landscape that inspired them.
With a quarter of the South Downs covered by woodland, the region offers some of the country’s finest treescapes in which to enjoy the season. Among the highlights are Alice Holt Forest, Friston Forest, Stansted Forest, West Walk and Ashford Hangers.
These woodlands are being promoted by the National Park Authority as perfect places to experience the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” which studies have shown can reduce stress, lower blood pressure and boost wellbeing. Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Waterlooville, will also be hosting guided sessions this autumn for those who want to try it for themselves.
The National Park is also marking the season by sharing some of the most striking autumnal images from more than a decade of its annual photography competitions, while inviting the public to take part in this year’s contest. With the theme “Three cheers for 15 years: South Downs favourites”, the competition is asking people to share their most cherished views of the Park. The top prize is £250, with entries open until 31 October.
Carlotta Luke, a Lewes-based photographer and one of this year’s judges, said: “Autumn is a great time of year to head out into the South Downs National Park to photograph. Now that the seasons are turning, the quality of light will be changing as well. We’ll be getting cooler misty mornings and soft, raking afternoon sunlight. Your favourite places may even be starting to sport some beautiful autumn foliage. Go out there with your camera and have fun!”
The changing season is also inspiring a wide range of activities. From ghost walks at Petersfield Museum & Art Gallery to broomstick-making at Amberley Museum and a “Shriek Week” at Drusillas near Alfriston, Halloween will be marked with family-friendly events across the region. The Weald and Downland Museum at Singleton is staging ghostly storytelling and “mystics in the woods,” while Saltdean Lido will host an outdoor cinema screening of the cult classic The Lost Boys.
For those seeking quieter pleasures, the National Park is encouraging visitors to try its Miles Without Stiles routes, designed for wheelchair users, families with pushchairs and walkers with limited mobility. Trails at sites such as Seaford Head, Seven Sisters and Forest of Bere offer easy access to the Park’s varied scenery.
As the nights draw in, the South Downs’ status as an International Dark Sky Reserve makes it a perfect destination for stargazing. Ten official Dark Sky Discovery Sites are scattered across the Park, offering views of the universe in striking clarity. An astrophotography competition will launch in November, with up to £250 available for the best entries.
Whether it is the vibrant foliage, the folklore and ghost stories, or the chance to look to the stars, the mellow magic of autumn is set to enchant the South Downs once again.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.