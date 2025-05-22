The 28-mile ride began on Guildford High Street, officially launched by the Deputy Mayor of Guildford, Councillor Jane Tyson, from the Guildhall balcony.
Riders were cheered on by crowds as they passed through the scenic Surrey countryside, stopping at Loseley Park, hosted by Alexander and Sophia More-Molyneux and Lord Lieutenant of Surrey, Michael More-Molyneux, before reaching the final stop at Hogs Back Brewery.
Among the stylishly dressed participants was celebrity fitness coach and motorbike enthusiast Joe Wicks.
A standout highlight was the return of Hogs Back Brewery’s custom-built Harley Davidson ‘Beer Engine’ motorbike, featuring a beer barrel-shaped sidecar.
Commissioned in 2006, the unique vehicle was restored to the road by local enthusiast Nigel Gower, who led the ride alongside Jo Farnfield in the sidecar.
At the finish line, riders and spectators enjoyed Hogs Back’s specially brewed Little Swine Alcohol-Free Pale Ale and live music by viral performer Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq.
This year’s Surrey Hills ride has already raised more than £88,000 for the Movember Foundation and men’s mental health charities.
Hogs Back Brewery managing director Miles Chesterman said, “It's great to support this fantastic event again, that raises such an impressive amount of money for charity. Its popularity is growing year on year and to see the Hogs Back bike lead it was an added bonus.”
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a global motorcycling event that unites classic and vintage-style bike riders to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.
Proceeds from Hogs Back’s next charity quiz on Thursday, June 5 will also go to DGR.