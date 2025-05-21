Haslemere’s much-loved Classic Car Show is back on Sunday, May 25, promising a spectacular day out for families, car enthusiasts, and vintage lovers alike. From midday until 5pm, Lion Green will be a celebration of motoring history, community spirit, and traditional village charm.
Now a fixture in the local calendar, the event is a non-profit community initiative run entirely by volunteers as part of the Haslemere Festival. Each year, it draws thousands of visitors from Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire and beyond, and 2025 looks set to be no exception.
Nearly 250 pre-1985 vehicles are expected to line the Green – a mix of pre-war tourers, rare Americana, everyday classics, hot-rods and vintage sports cars. With entries from most of the major marques, the show offers something for every automotive taste. While many of the cars are ‘affordable’ classics, a number of unique and rare vehicles will also be on display. Only pre-registered vehicles with a numbered pass will be admitted to the showground.
Two popular competitions will take place during the day: ‘Best Dressed Car and Crew’, which invites owners to don period attire to match their motors, and the crowd-favourite ‘People’s Choice’, where visitors vote for the car they’d most like to drive away in.
But the event is far more than a car show. Alongside the impressive motors, a traditional vintage fête will ring the Green, with stalls, local produce, classic car memorabilia, crafts, vintage wares, a bar, jazz music, teas and entertainment for all ages.
Entry is free, though visitors are encouraged to support the event by buying a copy of the lucky programme, with proceeds going to the Haslemere Festival and other local community projects.
The show is organised by Haslemere-based classic car restorer James Ewing and is supported by local businesses including Prestige Paintwork, Southdowns MOT, Transform Landscapes and Grantley Sales & Lettings, who are sponsoring parts of this year’s event.
“It’s wonderful that we’re able to bring people together for a free family event that celebrates both the local community and a shared passion for classic cars,” said James. “It’s become one of Haslemere’s best-loved days out.”