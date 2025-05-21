Nearly 250 pre-1985 vehicles are expected to line the Green – a mix of pre-war tourers, rare Americana, everyday classics, hot-rods and vintage sports cars. With entries from most of the major marques, the show offers something for every automotive taste. While many of the cars are ‘affordable’ classics, a number of unique and rare vehicles will also be on display. Only pre-registered vehicles with a numbered pass will be admitted to the showground.