The Farnham area’s rare birds and animals are set to benefit from £15,000 funding, which will see their natural habitats protected from invasive species and overcrowded woodland.
The sum has been donated to Surrey Wildlife Trust by Birdworld family attraction, based at Rowledge, near Farnham.
Surrey Wildlife Trust is one of 46 wildlife trusts across the UK, managing over 5,000 hectares of land across 60 reserves, with a mission to restore 30 percent of Surrey to nature by 2030.
The funding, allocated from The Haskins Charitable Fund, will directly support two of those reserves – Thundry Meadows and Runfold Wood – delivering vital habitat improvements such as woodland management, invasive species clearance and essential bat surveys.
Together the reserves cost Surrey Wildlife Trust around £250,000 a year to manage, underlining the importance of external support in keeping them thriving for wildlife and people alike.
Thundry Meadows, a mixed area of wetland, river, woodland and wet woodland, features one of Surrey’s rarest habitats – a quaking mire, a floating bog which boasts incredible levels of biodiversity.
It is also home to four types of UK native reptiles, more than 20 species of dragonfly, and many notable plants.
Runfold Wood, meanwhile, supports dormice, rare fungi, lichens and woodland birdlife.
The works will particularly benefit hawfinches, blackcaps, nuthatches, woodpeckers, nightjars, barn owls and kingfishers, alongside many other species that rely on healthy, varied habitats for nesting and foraging.
“Britain is facing a biodiversity crisis: one in six species is now threatened with extinction and only one in six habitats is in good condition,” said Charlie Thefaut, corporate partnerships manager at Surrey Wildlife Trust.
“We are hugely grateful to Birdworld and the Haskins Charitable Fund for backing our work to protect these special habitats.
“Their support will help us safeguard fascinating wildlife and ensure more local people can enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of thriving nature.”
Since the acquisition of Birdworld by the Haskins family in 2020, the Haskins Charitable Fund has broadened its scope to include bird conservation projects in the local area – a cause that Birdworld holds close to its heart.
“Since becoming part of the Haskins family, Birdworld has been able to step up its conservation work and put more back into protecting wildlife,” said Jamie Haskins, member of the Haskins Charitable Fund.
“Our Birdworld Conservation fund has already raised over £90,000 to support birdlife here in the UK and further afield, and working with Surrey Wildlife Trust is a great example of how that support can make a real difference close to home.”
Mandy Glass, conservation education team lead at Birdworld added: “It has become more and more important to us here at Birdworld to teach people about native UK species, to look after and encourage wildlife on site, and to work with the local community wherever we can to protect our natural habitats.
“Working with and donating to Surrey Wildlife Trust is something we’re really excited about, and we can’t wait to collaborate with them further in the future.”
Birdworld is home to more than 181 bird species, including 40 that are classified as vulnerable, threatened or endangered.
