The only free public car park in Farnham’s town centre will be temporarily closed from this weekend.
Brightwells Yard car park has been packed with cars ever since Surrey County Council (SCC) announced that it would not be charging people using the site.
Motorists will instead have to use Waverley-run car parks or find alternative transport into town.
Brightwells car park has 396 parking spaces, with 173 set aside for visitors and customers to the site and the other 223 for residents.
Waverley Borough Council car parks include Riverside, St James, and Waggon Yard, all charging a fee until 6.30pm. Others, like South Street and Central car parks, have charges in the evening as well.
A spokesperson for Waverley Borough Council said: “Yes, we’re planning to take over management of [Brightwells] car park from Surrey County Council once Crest Nicholson has completed the agreed final works, which include re-lining and changes to lighting.
“While we don’t have an exact takeover date yet, it’s expected to happen later this year.”
Fees may be introduced at Brightwells because visitors have been using the site for all-day free parking.
A spokesperson for Brightwells said the car park “will be temporarily closed from Monday, September 8, and will reopen on Wednesday, October 1, to allow for essential relining work that will improve the layout of the public car park”.
“All vehicles must be removed by 5pm on Sunday, September 7, to allow the work to take place. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause,” the spokesperson added.
The plan for the car park after the maintenance work has not been finalised, while Waverley Borough Council has not confirmed whether it will implement parking fees.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.