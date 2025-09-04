Marathon organisers will celebrate a sweet 16 this weekend as hundreds of people will run to the Surrey Hills in one of the nation’s best running events.
Athletes and fundraisers are warming up for the Farnham Pilgrim with the starting whistle on the full and half marathon being blown this Sunday (September 7).
The run is organised by the Farnham Weyside Rotary Club with proceeds being split between popular local good causes The Woodlarks Centre and Challengers.
The 16th annual run will start and finish at Farnham Golf Clubhouse in The Sands with the challenging but beautiful trail passing churches, abbeys, manor houses, pubs and stunning views.
The run supported by Winkworth, South East Water and Farnham Town Council has been highly rated by the running community ever since it was awarded “Best New Event” following its launch in 2010.
Spectators are welcome to cheer on the running pilgrims as they progress to the finish line with the action beginning at 8am, for more details visit https://farnhampilgrim.org.uk/.
Details of other activities by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club can be found on the Club’s website, www.farnhamweyside.org.uk and on Facebook.
