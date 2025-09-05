There were emotional scenes in the Foyer Gallery of UCA Farnham yesterday when an acclaimed string quartet performed the Ukrainian national anthem at an exhibition launch.
More than 20 Ukrainian women were in the audience for the launch of the Invisible Visible portrait and art exhibition by Natalia Sharomova and the Creative Response Ukrainian Art Group.
The exhibition is the latest in a series of projects by the group, and will be on show in the gallery until late September. A full report on the exhibition to follow.
