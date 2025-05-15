A school family with East Hampshire roots has received a grade accolade as it could win a national award in a milestone year.
The Bohunt Education Trust has been shortlisted for the Best Multi-Academy Trust of the Year title at the TES School Awards 2025.
The BET has grown from a single school in Liphook to a “thriving multi-academy trust” within a decade with the announcement coinciding with its tenth anniversary.
The Trust will compete in the ‘nine schools or fewer’ category at the June 20 final at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London with its leader, Neil Strowger, calling the shortlisting a “tremendous honour”.
He said: “At BET we are committed to creating inclusive, inspiring environments where every learner can flourish.
“This year’s tenth anniversary is a proud moment for us all. We are delighted to be acknowledged among the very best in the country.”
In addition to Bohunt School (Liphook) and The Petersfield School the BET oversees schools across three counties in places afar as Horsham, Southsea, Wokingham, Steyning, Basingstoke and Farnborough.
The TES Schools Awards celebrate the outstanding contribution of teachers, schools and trusts in both state and independent sectors.
The nomination also recognises BET’s “outstanding leadership, innovation and commitment to delivering high-quality education across its family of schools’.
It also comes just over a decade since Bohunt School claimed a historic double in winning both the TES Overall School and Secondary School of the Year Awards.
Ray Morton, chair of the BET Board, is proud of the Trust’s journey and ongoing recognition.
He said: “From our origins as a single school to a thriving family, this recognition is a testament to our shared vision and determination to innovate and excel in education.
“It reflects the incredibly hard work and passion of our staff, students and communities.”