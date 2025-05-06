Changes to the post-16 transport services would “create more cost pressures for vulnerable families in Hampshire”, a county councillor has warned.
Under its public consultations, Hampshire County Council proposed a range of changes to some of its services to help the administration address a predicted shortfall of £97.6 million for 2025/26.
The changes outlined within the consultation would generate around £9.9 million if approved.
One of the four proposals is to implement changes to the post-16 transport services, specifically amending the eligibility criteria for post-16 transport assistance so that the council would only assist with travel for post-16 students with SEND who are from a low-income family.
Under the proposals, those eligible would be expected to contribute financially and possibly accompany their child as a passenger assistant if the child requires support.
This would mean that families on low incomes eligible for support would also be asked to contribute 15 per cent of the costs, which could be up to £1,800 per child.
Another proposal is to introduce mandatory independent travel training (ITT) for some Post-16 students as a compulsory component of the transport offer.
The new proposal states that parents and caregivers must take on the role of passenger assistants. They can either fulfil this responsibility themselves or provide an appropriate adult for the job, unless they can demonstrate that it is unreasonable for them to do so.
The council indicates that these changes would “eventually” contribute around £2.55 million a year.
In this regard, county councillor Jacky Tustain said that although she recognised the struggle after “many years of underfunding” from central government and rising social care costs, she is “desperately worried” about the impact these proposals could have on families with older children with SEND.
Cllr Tustain said: “These youngsters already face many challenges. The last thing they need is more challenges getting to their post-16 provision.
“The service will no longer be available to families unless they meet low-income thresholds. And even if they meet this requirement, they will still need to pay, which would be unaffordable for many.
“This is not just about the costs to families, but the impact on daily family life. The extra support these young people need to get to college could see parents giving up work to get them there.”
She said that with rising numbers of young people not in education, employment, or training, “these additional financial and practical barriers are very concerning.”
She added: “It is essential that people have their say on this important matter.”
The current consultations will close on Wednesday, May 7.