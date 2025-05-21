A Bohunt School Year 8 pupil, Luke, has been honoured with a new school trophy named after him for his exceptional charity work.
As a key member of Turing House, Luke has led charity raffles for two years, managing ticket sales, donations, and raising awareness with daily lunchtime talks. Beyond school efforts, he has independently raised nearly £400 through a sponsored swimathon.
Miss Paton, Head of Lower School for Turing House, said Luke is “a remarkable young man with a huge heart,” highlighting his dedication both in and outside school. To recognise his commitment, Bohunt School will introduce the House Charity Champion Trophy in Luke’s name from next year, awarded annually to a student demonstrating outstanding dedication to charitable causes.