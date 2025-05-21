ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, affects an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK, yet many remain undiagnosed. While 3 to 5 per cent of children are thought to have the condition, diagnosis in girls is frequently missed, with symptoms often dismissed as daydreaming or anxiety. Around 2.5 to 4 per cent of UK adults are living with ADHD, and NHS waiting lists for assessment currently stretch beyond two years in many areas.