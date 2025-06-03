Bordon Infant School is closed this morning as “mindless scumbags” have left the building with no water following an overnight break-in.
Parents were informed around 6.45am this morning that the Budds Lane school will be closed today as “significant damage” was caused to water pipes.
The closure only affects the infant school with the adjacent junior school remaining open.
The police have been notified as the school has CCTV footage of the three culprits who did the damage.
The message adds: “We understand the massive issues this causes parents.
“We hope that whoever broke into the school comes to realise the impact their criminal actions have on others.
“We are very sorry for the issues that we know this will cause.”
The damage is a blow to the school and the University of Chichester Academy Trust as more than £5million is being invested to building improvements on the shared site.
More follows, anyone with information should contact Hampshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.