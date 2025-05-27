With just a few thousand clicks, a building brick firm from Bordon has brought two dozen extinct animals back from the dead.
Iconic Bricks has teamed up with Marwell Zoo to create an ‘Extinction’ exhibition with pieces ranging from a flock of dodos to an 800kg woolly mammoth.
It can take up hundreds of hours to build an animal with multiple staff working to place each brick in the right position. It is also a major task to design the metal support structure inside the design in order for them to be kept in place.
Nicky Cole, Senior Events Manager at Marwell said: “This has been months in the planning and we have worked with Iconic Bricks to showcase 24 species which have gone extinct.
“It is going to be an exciting show with interactive elements from hissing Titanaboas to a howling Dire wolf which will be activated by a motion sensor.
“Everyone loves bricks and the builds people make, this inspires creativity and puts smiles on children and adults faces.
“As a conservational charity the ‘Extinction’ event is about highlighting the efforts we do at Marwell Zoo to protect endangered species whilst also creating a great day out for families and guests.”
Entry to the ‘Extinction’ event is included in general ticket price with the exhibition on display at the attraction from July 19 to September 7.
Bosses at Marwell Zoo have also revealed there will be two special late-night extinction events in August and the team from Iconic Bricks will be down to help and showcase their skills.
Builder Tom Gillison said: “ We use software which lays out every brick and stud layer by layer.
“We tend to work in chunks of 48 studs in length and width. This means sometimes we can work on more than 30 chunks a day and this will total to well over 2,000 bricks placed just by one person.
“We then place everything down and glue it together to hold in place and Kirstie designs and makes metal supports for the design to hold in place.”
The process of building starts with the design and research phase where Kirstie and Toby use animation software such as Blender and Stud.IO to transpose models, create designs , colour and find out what pieces their builds will need.
To design the various animals they have taken inspiration from real-life bones, taxidermy and models displayed in museums. They have even used a 3D render of a dinosaur from the Natural History Museum in Austria as part of their design process.
Then using these design each brick must be sourced from the very organised shelves which have all types of brick size and colour. The builders then work in sections and each brick must be placed and glued before the metal structure must be able to secure the build in place.
This can take several hours but as the time ticks on the build start to come to life and very quickly dwarfing the builders and towering above their stations.
