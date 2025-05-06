Funds raised at the Fete will support the Pirrie Hall in Brook, which serves as the home to Brook Cricket Club, the Brook and Sandhills Women’s Institute, Sunny Days Nursery, and a range of other local groups. This event plays a vital role in maintaining the Hall as a central hub for community activities. The committee hopes this year’s Fete will continue the tradition of bringing the community together while supporting the ongoing upkeep of this essential local resource.