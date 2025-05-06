Residents of Brook and Sandhills are preparing for the much-anticipated Brook Fete on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26. This year promises a host of exciting new features, alongside the traditional favourites.
The Fete committee is particularly excited about the debut of an Animal Safari, where children will track 'animals' hidden across various stalls, with a prize for finding all 15. Another first is the 'Human Fruit Machine,' sure to bring fun for all ages. A pre-loved clothing stall is also being introduced, offering a chance to refresh wardrobes while supporting the circular economy.
Funds raised at the Fete will support the Pirrie Hall in Brook, which serves as the home to Brook Cricket Club, the Brook and Sandhills Women’s Institute, Sunny Days Nursery, and a range of other local groups. This event plays a vital role in maintaining the Hall as a central hub for community activities. The committee hopes this year’s Fete will continue the tradition of bringing the community together while supporting the ongoing upkeep of this essential local resource.