A charity walk marks its 40th anniversary this summer, as the Beacon of Peace event returns to Tilford on Sunday, 29 June.
Organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association, the walk was first established in 1985 by the community’s fourth caliph, Hadhrat Mirza Tahir Ahmed, with an inaugural 26-mile route around the Islamabad community and Tilford village.
Over the past four decades, the walk has been held in various locations across the UK. Last year, it returned to where it all began in Tilford for a homecoming event that honoured its legacy.
While the distance has changed from the original 26 miles to a more accessible 5 kilometres (3.1 miles), the purpose of the walk has remained the same: to serve the local community and raise funds for those in need.
Last year, the event raised an impressive £650,000. However, the Ahmadiyya community is hoping to build on that success, highlighting that there is still much work to be done. Over the decades, the walk has raised over £11 million and supported more than 600 charities.
Zakariyya Chaudary, Director of Operations, said: “This is a community event, and the majority of the charities we supported last year are local to the area.
“The success of such events hinges on the participation of local communities, residents, businesses, schools, faith groups, and more. Everyone can play their part, so I would invite and encourage all to get involved.
“Get your friends, family, and neighbours to sign up, raise money, and come to the event on the 29th of June. Enjoy the walk, complimentary lunch, and family funfair.”
Zakariyya, who has lived in Islamabad, Tilford, first took part in the walk back in 1985 and has continued to participate and help organise events alongside many other dedicated volunteers.
To find out more about the walk, or to nominate a charity to take part, visit: https://beaconofpeace.org