A community craft collective supporting local makers has been shortlisted for a major regional business award.
The Crafters Collective CIC has been named a South East finalist in the Retail and E-Commerce StartUp of the Year category at the UK StartUp Awards 2026.
Founded in 2023, the community interest company was created to give independent artists and makers an affordable way to sell handmade products without the cost and commitment of running their own shop.
Based at Princes Mead Shopping Centre in Farnborough, the collective now supports more than 75 creatives selling handcrafted gifts, artwork and homewares through its shared retail space.
The business also runs workshops and community projects designed to improve wellbeing and bring people together through creativity.
Kelly Weston, founding director, said the nomination recognised the people behind the business as much as the organisation itself.
She said: “I’ve spent many years working in retail, but what I love most about The Crafters Collective CIC is that it’s rooted in people and their stories.
“I know the makers behind the products we sell, and I understand the meaning behind what they create.
“My focus is on helping customers connect with those stories and discover handmade pieces that feel personal, meaningful and right for them.
“Being named a regional finalist is a wonderful recognition for our whole community of makers.”
The collective launched with 24 sellers after securing the temporary use of a vacant retail unit and has since expanded rapidly with support from volunteers and local makers helping to run the space.
Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, co-founder of the UK StartUp Awards, said this year’s finalists represented some of the UK’s strongest new businesses.
He said: “New businesses are the driving force behind any thriving economy, generating employment, pioneering innovation, and contributing to prosperity right across the UK.
“The standard of entries in 2026 has been exceptional, and every finalist should be enormously proud of what they have achieved.”
Regional winners will progress to the national final at Ideas Fest in Hertfordshire in September.
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