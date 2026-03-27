Farnham-based lighting company Addlux has added a new glow to Manchester United’s Carrington Training Centre, supplying custom LED lighting for the Players’ Lounge.
While the Premier League team has recently been shining on the pitch, Addlux has helped them shine off it as well.
The 1999 facility was upgraded by Foster + Partners and delivered by Knight Build, providing a high-performance space for players and staff. Addlux designed a suspended lighting feature using tuneable white LED sheets, delivering even illumination without glare and complementing the lounge’s design and views over the pitches.
Niels Fullerton-Batten, commercial director at Addlux, said: “This project shows how bespoke lighting can enhance both the aesthetics and function of a space. Working with Foster + Partners, we created a calm, high-quality environment for players to relax and recover.”
Founded in 2010, the company supplies custom LED lighting for a range of applications, including backlighting, edgelighting and LED strip systems. It works with clients from design through to production, using in-house CAD design and 3D printing to develop bespoke solutions.
All products are manufactured with materials cut to specification and assembled by hand. The firm said this allows it to meet more complex lighting requirements and maintain consistency across projects. Its in-house process includes prototyping and refining designs before final production.
Other work includes lighting for the Lindt store beneath the arches at Piccadilly Circus, where a bespoke Creolux solution was developed to deliver very high brightness within tight spaces, while remaining flexible enough to follow the structure of the arches.
The company has also supplied specialist panels for the bar at Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate, part of a restaurant by Gordon Ramsay, using non-standard colour temperatures to match the interior design.
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