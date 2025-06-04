In a show of appreciation for their support, representatives from Cala Homes were treated to a behind the scenes tour of the Farnham in Bloom greenhouses led by Farnham Town Council’s grounds maintenance supervisor Corin Harrison.
The sponsors saw how thousands of plug plants are carefully nurtured by a band of volunteers before being planted out in colour coordinated containers and baskets around the town.
Cllr Mat Brown, lead member for environment, said: “Cala Homes are currently building new homes for people in Farnham so we are thrilled to have their support.
“It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to show them how Farnham in Bloom enhances communities and promotes biodiversity.
“It was also interesting to hear how their own urban wildlife strategy complements Farnham in Bloom and how they are committed to making their developments more hospitable for Britain’s wildlife.
“This includes bird nesting features, pollinator friendly plants and more. Partnerships such as this help to further the work of Farnham in Bloom and add to the positive impact it has on wellbeing, visitors and surrounding communities.”
Liz Stone, regional sales and marketing director at Cala Homes, said: “We’re delighted to contribute, as part of our Community Pledge, to Farnham in Bloom; an initiative that’s at the heart of the local community.
“At Cala, we’re committed to making a positive difference in the areas where we build, which is why our Community Pledge focuses on giving back, getting involved and addressing specific community needs through bursaries, volunteering and education.
“As we prepare to launch our Birchwood development, we’re thrilled to play a small part in helping Farnham flourish.”
As well as providing financial support, Cala Homes has also volunteered to help out with painting railings in Farnham town centre.
