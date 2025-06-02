North Farnham residents can take in the art of their community this weekend as several studios will be opened to the public.
This Saturday sees the beginning of North Farnham Art Trail with work by 18 local artists going on show in seven studios.
The studios – Jane Browne, Janet Gale, Kez de Jong, Susie Lidstone, Julie Matthews, Shirley Watson and Kiln Photo – will be open between 11am and 5pm on various dates until Sunday, June 22, as part of the 25th anniversary of Surrey Artists Open Studios.
Visitors can expect to see work on a host of mediums from watercolour, ceramic and acrylic to lino printing, tapestry, photography and mixed media.
“Visitors will have the opportunity to chat to local artists about the processes involved in making unique pieces of art as well as finding out what inspires them,” said a spokesperson.
“You never know, it could even inspire you to try something creative, too.”
The trail also includes a fundraising exhibition at Kiln Photo in aid of Farnham Assist, a Christian organisation which offers support, visits and outings to older people living alone in the town.
Each participating artists has donated an original artwork will all available to buy for just £30 each.
“We are delighted that the artists from the North Farnham Art Trail have chosen to support Farnham Assist,” said Angela Weston from Farnham Assist said with more details at www.farnhamassist.org.uk
“Farnham is a lovely place to live but with everyone leading such busy lives nowadays it is sadly too easy for some of our older residents to feel isolated, so all money raised will go towards improving their quality of life through social interaction”.
For links and more details about the trail, studios and dates visit www.surreyopenstudios.org.uk or look for @northfarnhamarttrail on Facebook or Instagram.
