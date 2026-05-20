“How does BNI work for your charity?” I asked Dr. Jodie Hughes, founder of Endometriosis South Coast, when we met for a one-to-one recently.
“BNI has been and continues to be brilliant for us. The BNI model of creating supportive networks is particularly valuable for grassroots charities like ours, where visibility, partnerships and local backing can make all the difference.
“Take the build-up to our family fun day, for example. The support of a network like BNI has the potential to be transformative.”
The event will take place at Park Community School on August 15, bringing together families, local businesses, and community organisations for a day of connection and awareness.
“Events like this are not just about raising funds, they are about raising awareness of endometriosis, a condition that affects one in ten women and those assigned female at birth, yet remains widely misunderstood and underdiagnosed.
“BNI has brought us event sponsorship, donations of raffle prizes, provided services, and simply amplified our message through the members’ own networks. Each connection creates a ripple effect, extending our reach far beyond what we could achieve alone.
“It’s not a one-way relationship. Supporting community events enhances corporate social responsibility, strengthens local brand reputation, and fosters meaningful connections with other purpose-driven organisations.”
If you are a local business interested in sponsoring the event or getting involved, please contact [email protected]. You will be helping to create an event that drives lasting change for those living with endometriosis.
If BNI’s supportive ethos, which Jodie has described, appeals to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. To give every member maximum value, we only allow one person from each trade or profession to join any given group, so let me introduce you to a chapter that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
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