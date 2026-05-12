“The real value has been the conversations, the kind where someone sees your vision and says, ‘Let’s get you out there’,” said Amie, founder of The Healing Room, when I asked her the biggest difference BNI had made to her business.
“Joining BNI has been a game-changer for me as a new business owner,” she continued. “I walked in expecting networking; what I found was momentum. Within weeks, I’d made meaningful connections, gained clarity on my messaging, and met people who genuinely champion small businesses.”
Networking helped Amie refine how she talked about emotional wellbeing in a way that resonated with real people, not just professionals. “It’s also given me the confidence to step into my role as founder and creative director, not just someone who helps people.”
What does The Healing Room do?
“The Healing Room was born from a simple truth: most people don’t need fixing, they need space.
“Space to breathe, to unravel, to be spoken to like a human rather than a diagnosis. My work blends evidence-based therapeutic approaches with a grounded, informed experience. No fluff, no jargon. Instead, clients get practical emotional support, ACT-informed tools, and a space where they can finally put down what they’ve been carrying.
“The Healing Room is growing steadily, and being part of BNI has played a huge part in that. It’s proof that when you put yourself in the right room, the right people show up.”
If BNI’s supportive ethos, which Amie has described, appeals to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. To give every member maximum value, we only allow one person from each trade or profession to join any given group, so let me introduce you to a chapter that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
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