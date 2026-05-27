The past few months have been very interesting, I've been taking stock of what I'm considering my last decade of work.
What I focus on, what I want to leave behind, legacy, all plays on your mind as you approach certain life milestones.
Retirement is often bandied about, but I'm not sure I'll ever retire, I've been gainfully employing myself and getting involved with stuff for years, and I'm not sure that's ever going to stop. But I need to start rationalising what I focus on. What gets binned? What gets started? What continues?
The businessoddcast.com is currently starting to occupy a large chunk of my time. This is a neuro-inclusive podcast for neurodivergent business owners that I co-host with the fantabulous Hannah Logan, a local business growth mentor. I met Hannah through signalbizhub.com – which is currently offering free, fully funded business development – and in the Oddcast she's the Starsky to my Hutch.
Hannah is a bright shining light in a networking room and you cannot help but be drawn in. During our first chat we ended up giggling like naughty school kids. Within a couple of weeks podcast plans were advancing rapidly, more than 30 episodes later, here we are and we're just getting started.
Of all the work I’m currently doing this is the passion project. Most of my life my autism and ADHD went unnoticed, my oddness was apparent though and I wasn't cut out for employment. In fact, I found a calmer, more sustainable way-of-life being self-employed and managing my own time and energy, which is what owning your own business can do.
The work I do with Hannah is important, it's a conversation that needs to be had, and if you want to know more visit businessoddcast.com. Welcome to the Odd Squad.
By Stuart Morrison
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