“People want me to succeed,” said Kathryn Shirley, travel consultant and owner of Globe & Roam, when we met for a one-to-one and I asked her the biggest revelation from her first nine months of trading.
“People have been really supportive of me making this jump. Friends and ex-colleagues have already reached out to book holidays.
“Local business networking groups offer immense support, especially BNI. Other members of my group have already given me business, recommended me to their friends and even publicised my company in their own networks.”
What else has she learned?
“Have a plan and be patient – I’m not known for my patience and impatience can be a good thing as it is a fuel that drives you – but you also need to be realistic about what you can deliver by when.
“Celebrate successes and key milestones – whether that is launching a website, hitting a level of followers on social media, getting to your first 50 bookings or receiving great customer reviews.”
And why use a travel consultant?
“Well, you pay for a consultant however you book your holiday. A consultant’s fee is always embedded in the price, even if you book online. So, you might as well utilise our supplier connections, our experience and our inside knowledge to get the best possible holiday. Not to mention saving you time, money and stress.”
Kathryn would be delighted to help with any of your holiday or travel requirements at [email protected] or through www.globeandroam.co.uk.
If BNI’s supportive ethos, which Kathryn has described, appeals to you, please do get in touch with me – [email protected]. To give every member maximum value, we only allow one person from each trade or profession to join any given group, so let me introduce you to a chapter that has business to pass to you right now.
By Alyson Roach
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