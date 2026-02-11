Beer lovers have been urged to raise a glass to the fairer sex as Hogs Back Brewery have launched a limited-edition tipple to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.
The Tongham firm has joined forces with Mondo Brewing to produce Juliet: a collaborative cask ale that celebrates “bold women” around the world.
The “bright, crisp and unapologetically confident” pale ale will be available throughout February and March. Made with a blend of British-grown barley, oats and wheat, its producers have billed the 3.8 per cent ale as a “beer for boldness”.
A spokesperson said: “Juliet is inspired by the strength and spirit embodied in Shakespeare’s Juliet – a character defined not only by love, but by courage, conviction and the willingness to defy expectations.
“Brewed in her honour, Juliet is more than a beer: It is a toast to trailblazers, quiet heroes and everyday legends whose passion and self-direction continue to shape the world around us.”
Juliet Pale Ale will be showcased at the Hogs Back Brewery Tap and shop in Tongham but will also feature nationally at the JD Wetherspoon’s Spring Festival in addition to many Stonegate, Nicholson’s and Fuller’s pubs.
Juliet has been brewed as part of the International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day (IWCBD) 2026, the campaign from Women on Tap CIC, which supports initiatives that empower women and advance inclusion across the beer industry.
IWCBD aims to strengthen the female community within beer and spotlight the importance of representation in brewing and hospitality.
To mark IWCBD, the women of Hogs Back Brewery spent a day in the brewhouse alongside their all-male, brew team colleagues, learning more about beer and getting involved in the brewing of Juliet Pale Ale.
In addition, Hogs Back Brewery will make a donation to two charities, which support women’s causes.
