The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) is taking on an ambitious project to restore 30 hectares of rare heathland habitat at Green Farm in Farnham.
The CRT, which manages Pierrepont Farm in Frensham, aims to restore, enhance, and reconnect fragmented heathland areas across the region.
Heathlands support a unique variety of wildlife, including reptiles and ground-nesting birds such as Dartford warblers and nightjars. Unfortunately, heathland is now one of the UK’s most threatened habitats.
As part of the Heathland Connections programme, the CRT will carefully fell commercial pine plantations that have replaced the original heathland over the last century.
The project will be phased over ten years, with up to 28 hectares transformed back into lowland heathland and open habitat mosaics.
Some areas of mature pine will be retained to maintain habitat diversity, while a small area of young broadleaf trees—planted on a key reptile site locally known as the “adder hotel”—will be removed or relocated to retain the heathland under-storey, which currently persists on site.
This vital habitat would otherwise be lost due to over-shading and nutrient enrichment from leaf litter as these trees grow.
Helena Darragh, CRT’s Head of Conservation and project lead, explained the significance of the work: “Before the 1900s, Green Farm was mainly lowland heathland. Since then, commercial pine plantations have taken over.
“Now that these trees have matured, we are choosing to restore this rare and ecologically vital habitat instead of replanting timber crops.”
Last week the CRT hosted a Green Farm Vision event at St Albans Community Hall in Beacon Hill.
Visitors met conservation experts from the CRT alongside representatives from partner organisations, including the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Trust, Surrey Wildlife Trust, and Haslemere Biodiversity.
The event offered the public a chance to learn about the restoration plans and ask questions.
There is still time to get involved—feedback on the project is welcome until the end of June, allowing local people to have their say on the future of this important habitat.
“There may be some temporary access restrictions while work is underway, but we are committed to keeping the community informed,” added Ms Darragh.
