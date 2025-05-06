Frensham residents have lodged complaints after thousands of Pentecostal Christians gathered outside their village for a ministers’ conference.
A huge marquee was recently erected just off Frensham Road at the Redemption Camp Pierrepont site for the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s (RCCG) Continental Ordained Ministers Conference.
Organisers estimated that around 5,000 people would attend the event.
The quiet village of Frensham was soon overwhelmed by an increase in traffic, people, and noise, prompting concern from residents, some of whom described the gathering as more like a festival than a church service.
One resident said: “It was more like a Glastonbury music festival rather than a religious conference. The noise and traffic around a quiet village was very disruptive and the same thing happened last year.”
Videos shared on social media show music and dancing as part of the worship, practices common in many Pentecostal churches.
The event was hosted by RCCG’s general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and marked a significant increase in attendance from the 3,000 who came to the same site in 2024.
Cllr David Munro, who sits on Frensham parish and Waverley borough councils, said: "I sympathise with the local residents about the issues of traffic and noise at the Redemption Camp and Pierrepont.
“They promised me the music would start at 10am but in fact it was much earlier, at around 8am, which is unacceptable.
“Nobody wants to disrupt the religious conference but there is much more to do in enforcing and putting in measures so people can enjoy the conference and go about their normal lives.
“It is a great shame residents’ lives have been disrupted by noise and traffic, but to be fair to the RCCG they have been trying to manage traffic but more can be done."
Farnham and Bordon MP Greg Stafford has urged Waverley Borough Council to do more to manage the event’s local impact.
He said: “Residents raised genuine concerns after this event last year, yet Waverley Borough Council didn’t follow through with the kind of planning or oversight that’s expected for a gathering of this scale. That is deeply disappointing.
“This isn’t necessarily about preventing events from taking place, but about making sure they’re managed properly, with minimal disruption to the local community.
“The council must now show it has learned lessons. That means engaging early, involving the right agencies, and setting clear expectations with organisers so residents aren’t left in the dark again.”
A spokesperson for Waverley acknowledged they were aware of the concerns about traffic and noise raised by Mr Stafford.
The spokesperson said that under the Licensing Act 2003, the event did not require any licences, as activities deemed "incidental to a religious meeting or service" are not classed as regulated entertainment.
In response to the complaints received, Waverley’s planning and environmental health teams have conducted investigations and engaged directly with the event organiser.
Waverley has now requested that organisers provide prior notice of any future events. They have also been advised that any construction activities should be limited to standard business hours, while also receiving guidance on noise and traffic management. Additionally, the council has requested a formal noise management plan for the premises.
Environmental health teams have also asked for better communication with local residents ahead of future events, while ensuring organisers work with the police, fire service, and highways to improve planning and coordination of any future gatherings.
“Following these discussions, the event organiser has confirmed their intention to liaise closely with both the council and local residents for any future events to help minimise disruption,” the spokesperson said.
“We remain committed to supporting community events while ensuring that local residents are respected and that any impacts are carefully managed.”
The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a global Pentecostal denomination, founded in Nigeria in 1952.
The church was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.