A community allotment site in Wrecclesham has been targeted by vandals, with nearly every shed on the site sustaining damage.
The incident occurred at the Wrecclesham Recreation Ground allotments, located just off Westfield Lane near Badshot Lea FC. Allotment holders turned up on Tuesday, June 3, to discover that several sheds had their glass smashed, while others showed signs of forced entry where vandals had attempted to break locks.
In addition to the damage, a few items were reported stolen, including hammers and plug-in trimmers. Surprisingly, no harm was done to plants, gardening tools, or lawnmowers.
Despite the limited theft, the extensive destruction to multiple sheds will require significant repair and effort from the allotment community.
Almost every shed at the site suffered damage, with holes in windows or broken exterior wood as vandals attempted to break in. One plot holder’s entire greenhouse was smashed to the ground.
Alex Forsyth and his wife Roz have been allotment holders at the site for over a decade. Mr Forsyth said it was the most serious vandalism he had seen in all his years there.
He said: “We first heard about the incident on Facebook like many others and this is the first time we have been back since and luckily we were not affected.
“I don’t know why someone would damage the allotments as this is a hobby for many of us and some people are out here all the time creating wonderful gardens and produce.
"It was probably just kids who were bored and had nothing better to do,” he added.
Despite the extensive damage and poor weather, on Thursday many allotment holders were still out tending to their plants and plots.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.