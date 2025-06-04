In 2022, Aneeshwar Kunchala reached the final of the ITV talent show for his talks on wildlife and nature at the age of just seven.
He has now been appointed the ‘naturally playful ambassador’ for Birdworld’s new play park ahead of the launch of its multi-million-pound play zone.
Aneeshwar Kunchala on BGT.
Aneeshwar, now 10, said: “I’m so excited to be working with Birdworld. I love how they care for so many incredible species and are helping people learn about nature. I can’t wait for everyone to see the new play zones - they’re going to be amazing!”
Last year, he was awarded the Diana Award - the charity set up in memory of the late Princess Diana - for “inspiring millions” with his conservation work, TV documentaries and YouTube videos.
The schoolboy also holds a Guinness World Record for being the youngest documentary presenter for his Six Ways to Save Our Planet, and the youngest newspaper columnist.
Birdworld marketing manager Woodies Wheeler-Bennett said “Aneeshwar’s enthusiasm and knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead Birdworld’s ‘naturally playful’ campaign - an initiative that encourages families and children to explore, play and learn about the environment in creative and meaningful ways,”
“His energy, curiosity and passion for wildlife speak directly to what we’re creating here - a space where children can explore, play and build a lifelong connection with nature.”
Birdworld’s new outdoor play area, and the autumn launch of its 1,700 sq ft indoor play zone, both aim to combine fun and education - providing interactive, nature-inspired spaces where young visitors can connect with wildlife through play.
From sensory trails to imaginative climbing structures, the zones are designed to reflect the Park’s conservation ethos while delivering engaging experiences for children of all ages.
Aneeshwar will be featured in a series of videos and will make on-site appearances, sharing his love for the natural world and encouraging children to explore nature in fun, hands-on ways .
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.