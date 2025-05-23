Hear ye, hear ye! Bramshott and Liphook Parish Council has found its new voice – and what a voice it is. At the Annual Meeting for Residents, journalism lecturer Vern Pitt was crowned Town Crier after ringing in a witty and well-received “home cry” about parish life.
The contest, MC’d by Haslemere’s Town Crier Christian Ashdown, also featured Farnham’s Michael Stevens and Fernhurst’s Andrew Minor. Three participants auditioned but Vern’s booming delivery and journalistic flair made him the clear choice – he’s set to be headline news in more ways than one.
He will appear at civic events, fairs, and commemorations, lending spectacle to proceedings with his distinctive dress, handbell, and theatrical delivery.
So, watch out for Vern at future events, you’ll hear him before you see him.