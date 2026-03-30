He began in Tashkent, which came under Russian control in 1865. Much of the city was destroyed in the 1966 earthquake and rebuilt in a stark Soviet brutalist style. Aside from the imposing statue of Amir Timur (c.1336–1405), highlights include the ornate Tashkent Metro, opened in 1977 with richly decorated Soviet-era stations, and the bustling Chorsu Bazaar, filled with produce from across Central Asia. The city is also promoting Islamic heritage tourism through the new Centre for Islamic Civilization, which houses the revered Samarkand Kufic Quran.