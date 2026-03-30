Author, lecturer and tour guide Chris Aslan took the audience on a whistle-stop journey through Uzbekistan, the Central Asian nation whose Silk Road cities once linked East and West.
He began in Tashkent, which came under Russian control in 1865. Much of the city was destroyed in the 1966 earthquake and rebuilt in a stark Soviet brutalist style. Aside from the imposing statue of Amir Timur (c.1336–1405), highlights include the ornate Tashkent Metro, opened in 1977 with richly decorated Soviet-era stations, and the bustling Chorsu Bazaar, filled with produce from across Central Asia. The city is also promoting Islamic heritage tourism through the new Centre for Islamic Civilization, which houses the revered Samarkand Kufic Quran.
The journey continued to Samarkand, the most celebrated Silk Road city. At its heart lies the Registan, a vast square framed by three madrassahs decorated with dazzling tilework that epitomises Timurid architecture. Nearby is the Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum, resting place of Amir Timur, crowned by its distinctive turquoise dome. Samarkand also flourished under the astronomer-ruler Ulugh Beg (1394–1449) and remains renowned for crafts including silk weaving, embroidery, gold thread work, ceramics and wood carving.
Next came Bukhara, long a centre of trade, religion and learning. Though its political influence has faded, its historic core is remarkably well preserved. It is especially known for zarduzi, intricate gold embroidery once used to adorn the robes of emirs and nobility.
The final stop was Khiva, an ancient oasis city divided between Dishan Kala and the walled inner city, Itchan Kala. It preserves a remarkable collection of mosques, madrassahs and palaces, and is best known for the turquoise-tiled Kalta Minor, famous for its unusual squat form.
Together, these cities trace the “Golden Road” of the Silk Route, where architecture, textiles and enduring craft traditions reveal Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage.
Next lecture on April 2, 2pm, Grayshott Village Hall – Joseph Duveen: Charismatic Crook or the World’s Greatest Art Dealer by Mark Meredith. Details at www.theartssocietygrayshott.org or 07984 379925.
By Liz Beecheno
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