Wey Vale Probus Club
The Wey Vale Probus Club recently enjoyed a fascinating and successful visit to the historic Hatfield House in Hertfordshire - a setting steeped in royal history and architectural grandeur.
Members had a guided tour of the house, renowned for its stunning Jacobean architecture, beautifully landscaped gardens and significant place in Tudor history.
The highlight for many was standing in the very room where Queen Elizabeth I is said to have learned of her accession to the throne in 1558.
Hatfield House not only offered remarkable insights into British history but also provided a wonderful backdrop for fellowship and shared discovery among members.
A leisurely lunch was enjoyed at the estate’s Coach House Kitchen, where members reflected on the historical treasures and picturesque surroundings. This visit was one of the club’s most engaging yet.
The outing formed part of Wey Vale Probus Club’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching experiences for its members and associates. Upcoming events include a theatre visit in November to see a performance of Sunny Afternoon, which celebrates the story of The Kinks.
Stagecoach Liphook & Petersfield
It was an unforgettable day on July 13 as Stagecoach Liphook and Petersfield’s performance group had the honour of performing at the world-renowned Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Representing the two schools with confidence, talent and heart, the performance group brought the powerful original piece Outcasts to life on a professional stage in front of a supportive audience.
The performance was the result of weeks of hard work, rehearsals and creative collaboration. The performance group is made up of committed and passionate students aged ten to 18, who audition to join this advanced-level troupe and dedicate additional hours every week to train in acting, singing and dancing.
The group is designed for those with a strong ambition to grow as performers, and their dedication truly shone through in this opportunity. With a rich score and emotionally resonant themes, Outcasts challenged the students to dig deep and give a performance full of intensity, nuance and musical precision.
The show featured powerful ensemble numbers, stunning solos and tight harmonies, all seamlessly brought together under the direction of teachers Alisha Bond and Emma Jervis. Their vision and commitment to the students have been instrumental in developing them across the year.
Audience members were wowed by the professionalism of the students. From the moment they stepped on to the stage they displayed maturity beyond their years, delivering a polished performance filled with passion and precision. Their storytelling through song, their vocal control and their ability to work as a tight ensemble left a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed it.
Being part of the Perform Ready event, in partnership with Audition Ready, provided an invaluable opportunity for the students to experience what it means to perform in a high-level professional setting.
Sharing the stage with other outstanding Stagecoach schools from across the UK made the day even more special, fostering a true sense of community, celebration and inspiration.
Performing at one of London’s most iconic and atmospheric theatres, surrounded by nature and steeped in history, was a dream come true for many of the students. The entire day, from soundcheck to curtain call, was filled with energy, pride and the joy of live performance.
Principal Leanne Desmond said: “We are so proud of every single student who took part. You represented Stagecoach Liphook and Petersfield with integrity, energy and heart. You showed that when passion and preparation meet, magical things can happen on stage.
“Thank you to our wonderful families and supporters, to the dedicated staff behind the scenes, and to Audition Ready and Perform Ready Events for making this incredible experience possible. Here’s to continuing to grow, shine and take on every opportunity that comes our way. Bravo team!”
Farnham Quilters
Colourful kindness hearts are helping to bring comfort to the families of patients who are receiving end of life care in NHS acute hospitals and other hospice care.
The palliative care teams gift pairs of hearts as a keepsake - one stays with the patient and the other is given to the patient’s loved ones. Hearts are made by crafters all over the country, and can be knitted, crocheted or sewn.
As part of their charity projects, Farnham Quilters - a local quilt group - recently donated a box full of quilted hearts to the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham. They were made by members at home and during one of their social sewing evenings for members and visitors.
The hearts were presented by the group chair, Margaret Andrew, to Samantha West at Phyllis Tuckwell Fundraising.
Farnham Quilters meet at the Spire Church in Farnham at 7.30pm on the second Monday of the month and are always welcoming to new members and visitors.
The next meeting is on September 8, when members will have a visit from Sugar Bowl Crafts for a talk on using scraps of fabric to make a quilt. Sugar Bowl Crafts will bring a selection of quilts to view plus patterns and fabrics for sale.
Admission for visitors costs £5, which includes tea or coffee - bring a mug - and biscuits.
Alton Lions Club
Alton Lions Club president Paul Taroni was joined by fellow Lions Marie Spurdle, Moira Baker and Julie Sibley for the presentation of a £1,500 cheque to Bushy Leaze Children and Families Centre.
Accepting the donation on behalf of Bushy Leaze were centre manager Becky Hussey, family support co-ordinator Jess Anton, and some of the mums and children attending a holiday fun session.
The donation was raised by this year’s Alton Lions Easter Eggstravaganza and the Pirates in the Park event at the Public Gardens in June.
Alton Lions Club would like to thank all those who supported these two activities and helped raise funds to support Bushy Leaze’s amazing work within the community.
Farnham Weyside Rotary Club
The members of Farnham Weyside Rotary Club were very pleased to appoint Roy Davenport as their new president for 2025-26.
Roy has been a member of the club for several years and has been a very active vice-president for the last year.
He was closely involved in the organisation of The Great Farnham Duck Race and the Farnham Festival of Transport, both of which were extremely successful.
As president, Roy is keen that the club continues to be as enjoyable as it is at present and, above all, attracts more members. Aside from Rotary, Roy is an active member of the Spire Church.
To find out more about Farnham Weyside Rotary Club - and to make contact - visit www.farnhamweyside.org.uk
Liphook Horticultural Society
Liphook Horticultural Society held its summer show on July 19 at the church centre in Portsmouth Road, Liphook.
The hall was filled with beautiful flowers and a good selection of vegetables and fruit. The committee and visitors were amazed at the quality and quantity of exhibits despite intense heat and a lack of rain so far this year.
In fact judge Peter Rogers commented that since his last visit some years ago the show had remained at a high standard and it was very encouraging that the society had an active committee keeping the show alive.
The hall was filled with the scent of lilies and sweet peas. Flower classes of particular note were hydrangea, lily, phlox, cut flower and annuals. Notable vegetables were French beans, potatoes, small tomatoes, French beans and onions.
The cookery classes were very lemon themed, with lemon drizzle cake in the Men Only section, a lemon tart, lemon curd and a blueberry, almond and lemon cake.
The results for the children’s classes were very close, with brother and sister Joshua and Chloe Langley jointly winning the Hugh Coyte Trophy.
Society president Ian Haussauer had a successful day, winning the Banksian Medal, the Dudley Paul Challenge Cup and the Royal British Legion Coronation Cup.
John Gilbert was thrilled to win the Halahan Best Exhibit Cup with his exhibition shallots and the Best Vegetable Certificate for his picking shallots.
The Halahan Challenge Cup for the most successful in the flower classes was won by Ann Haussauer, who also won the Bowlby Bowl for her sweet peas.
Other cup winners were Penni Smith, Frances Town-Jones, Marie Claire Hull and Lesley Hollands.
The next show will be the autumn show on September 6.
For further information about the society visit www.liphookhortsoc.org.uk or call Ann Haussauer on 01428 723045.
Alton Art Society
The Alton Art Society held its July outdoor painting day at Home Farm.
Thankfully it was cooler after a spell of hot weather, providing plenty of subjects for members to paint.
There were late wild flowers among the woodland and rolling hills at Home Farm, which is in Burkham and is owned by the Woodland Trust.
Borderlands Artists
The Borderlands Artists group is having an exhibition at the Farnham Pottery from September 5 to 27.
This long established group of practising artists meet to discuss their work, and exhibit it individually and collectively.
