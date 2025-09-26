Haslemere Morning WI members heard a poignant account of the situation in Ukraine at their September meeting. Guest speaker Jan Parsons shared photographs of young refugees who fled the country when the war began three years ago, highlighting the ongoing uncertainty they now face as public support wanes.
The meeting, chaired by Jenny Hill in the absence of the President, also looked back on a successful summer lunch at Hindhead Golf Club, which has been booked for the Christmas celebrations.
Members were treated to Parsons’ striking images from a Baltic journey, taking in Stockholm, the Bay of Gdansk, and lesser-known towns across Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Poland. Plans for the monthly walk from the Devil’s Punch Bowl and an October beetle drive were also discussed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.