Readers of the Haslemere Herald have the chance to win tickets to the much-anticipated production of Into the Woods, staged by the Haslemere Players, in a special competition.
With sharp humour, stunning songs by Sondheim and a script by Lapine full of wit and wisdom, Into the Woods is both a fairy tale mash up and a reflection on real life – funny, moving and full of surprises – and The Giantess will be voiced by famous TV personality and Quiz Mistress, Anne Hegerty!.
The show follows a baker and his wife who are desperate to lift a family curse preventing them from having a much-wanted child. Their journey leads them to cross paths in the woods with Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and a host of beloved fairy tale characters – each of them with their own wishes and problems.
The show will run from Tuesday, October 28 to Saturday, November 1 with a matinee on the Saturday at Haslemere Hall.
To win two tickets to the opening night on Tuesday, October 28 simply tell us the name of the famous TV personality who voices The Giantess!
Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Into the Woods competition’. Entries must include the correct answer to the competition question, along with the entrant’s full name and contact number. Only one entry per person will be accepted, and winners will be chosen at random from all correct submissions. Successful entrants will be notified by phone or email.
Deadline for entry is October 10.
