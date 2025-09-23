Ludshott Common hosted an open day showcasing the reintroduction of conservation grazing to the site. The event, held at Dunelm car park on Sunday, September 14, gave visitors the chance to learn more about the long-anticipated return of cattle grazing, which will begin on the common in October. The return to grazing follows Ludshott Common becoming part of the newly formed Wealden Heaths National Nature Reserve, one of the King’s Series of National Nature Reserves.