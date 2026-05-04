Boots were made for walking — and the Liphook & District Ramblers certainly put them to good use on a blustery but brilliant 10-mile circular from Singleton. Some climbed to the top of the Trundle taking in Goodwood Racecourse and stretching across the Solent to the Isle of Wight. Windy? Yes — but nothing that blew the fun off course.
Heading downhill, the group picked up the Centurion Way, proof that even old railway lines can stay on track as scenic routes. This 5.5-mile stretch served up easy walking and plenty of charm.
From West Dean, it was a steady stroll back to Singleton. Fancy joining? Step this way — details online and on Facebook.
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