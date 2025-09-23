Originating in the Near East, pewter artefacts have been discovered in ancient Egypt and Rome, where it was valued as a cheaper alternative to silver but more refined than wood or pottery. One of the oldest alloys, it was made of tin, copper, bismuth, antimony, and – in earlier centuries – up to 85 per cent lead. When melted, it resembled mercury and was poured into intricately crafted moulds, which were prized for their ability to be reused many times.