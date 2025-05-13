The family owners of a popular Bordon café have spoken of their heartbreak – and gratitude to the community – after their business was targeted by vandals during a trail of destruction through the town.
Police have launched a witness appeal after one of the front windows of The Dairy Coffee & Cake on Bordon High Street was smashed at around 6.30pm on Sunday, May 11.
The culprits are also suspected of shattering a pane at a bus stop on Petersfield Road in Whitehill the same evening, leaving broken glass scattered across the pavement in both incidents.
Jean and Wayne Parsonage, who run the café, received a phone call that evening with the news every business owner dreads—their premises had been vandalised.
The family-run cafe, which they took over 10 months ago, has quickly earned praise for its welcoming atmosphere and homemade food.
Jean, who has lived in Bordon since she was three, and Wayne, who joined her in the town in 2000 before the couple married in 2002, say they were left shocked by the incident.
Jean said: “I found it hard to sleep after the incident as you are worried it could happen again.
“We had an Easter Bunny put on that window by the artist Sarah Styling only a week ago and now we have to replace the whole window pane. We have no idea what it will cost but the amount of support we have received from the community has been amazing and really overwhelming.”
In the aftermath, the local community rallied round. Several tradesmen have offered to replace the window free of charge, with a local builder scheduled to carry out the repairs.
Wayne said: “Bordon and Whitehill has recently been struggling with antisocial behaviour but the support we have received has restored our faith in humanity.
“A lot of people have come to the coffee shop for the first time to support us after the incident. Councillors, regulars and people from social media have all shown their support for the business and the staff. Jean even received flowers on top of a hefty donation to help fix the window from a regular customer.”
The couple hope the damage was a random act rather than anything targeted, but are determined not to let it dampen their community spirit.
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is urged to come forward.