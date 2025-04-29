A controversial gypsy/traveller site in Liphook has been given permission for three more pitches despite objections from residents and the ward councillor.
East Hampshire District Council’s (EHDC) planning committee met on April 24 to approve the change of use of land so it can become gypsy and traveller pitches at Hill Top Stables, Devils’ Lane in Liphook.
Applicant John Coffey will be removing existing stables to create a total of eight gypsy/traveller pitches of eight mobile or static homes and eight touring caravans.
By reorganising the current site with five pitches, there will be no expansion of the site but room for three more pitches – creating pitches for three mobile homes and three touring caravans.
The council officer said the 0.9 hectare site is on the east side of Devil’s Lane, with Devil’s Lane market garden nearby.
She said that EHDC only has a 1.9 year land supply and needs a five year land supply for gypsy pitches and traveller sites outside the South Downs National Park where 64 pitches are needed. This application would offer three more pitches.
The council officer said the site already has permission for five pitches in 2019. An application in 2022 for 10 pitches was refused on highways, drainage and overdevelopment.
The council officer said the differences between the last application that was refused and the current one were the reduction in proposed accommodation, two fewer pitches, the improved layout with the removal of masonry walls and stable blocks within the site.
There were nine letters received by the council raising concerns that included: the narrowness of Devils Lane with increased traffic presenting safety hazards, the owner of the site not being a resident and detriment to the neighbourhood.
Objecting to plans, lane resident Ian Taylor said the original permission was temporary and not intended to be long-term. He said this application will worsen the loss of amenity due to negative impact of the site, which includes, damage to the lane, an increase in traffic and safety concerns as there will be an increase in lorries using the lane.
He added there is an increase of police presence on the site due to suspected drug dealing and anti-social behaviour because the site is not occupied by those it is proposed for.
Ward councillor Bill Moulland (Con, Bramshott and Liphook) said it is unfair that more pitches are lumped onto this site. The original family has long since moved away, and others are taking advantage of the situation. Highways, drainage and over-development are still reasons the application should be refused.
The officer said that if the councillors refused the application, a Planning Inspector would not favour the council’s lack of land supply on an appeal and the tilted balance.
After much discussion of non-travellers occupying the site, the decision notice said: “The site shall only be occupied by eight gypsy/traveller families, and their resident dependents.”
The committee approved the application by seven votes in favour, none against and with three abstentions.