The search has begun in Liss to crown the winner of the annual Villager of the Year Award.
But there could already be a front-runner with the name of a certain handyman and recently-retired trader likely to be among the nominations according to online chatter.
The annual title is awarded to an individual of any age in recognition of their contribution to the Liss community.
Nominees must have given their time voluntarily to an organisation, group or the parish as a whole with the winner being announced at the Annual Parish Meeting on March 18.
Nominations must be submitted in writing to the clerk at Liss Parish Council, Hill Brow Road, Liss, GU33 7LA, or via [email protected] before February 9.
