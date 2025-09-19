Petersfield councillor Russell Oppenheimer has stepped down as Hampshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing.
Cllr Oppenheimer, the Conservative member for Petersfield Hangers ward, resigned to spend more time studying to become a teacher.
He has been succeeded in the cabinet by Cllr Stephen Reid, who represents Basingstoke South West.
Cllr Oppenheimer remains the local member on the county council.
County Council leader Cllr Nick Adams-King said: “I’m delighted to welcome Stephen as our new cabinet member for health and wellbeing.
“With 20 years of dedicated county council service to the people of Hampshire, including almost a decade as a former executive member with cabinet responsibilities including HR, performance and economic development, Cllr Reid’s solid commitment to improving the lives of our residents will be a real asset to this important portfolio.
“I’d also like to thank Russell for his dedicated service on cabinet and wish him every success as he pursues his ambition to become a teacher - a role that will continue his extensive commitment to public service.”
Hampshire County Council’s new cabinet now comprises the following executive members and portfolios:
- Cllr Nick Adams-King, leader and executive member for Hampshire 2050 and corporate services
- Cllr Jan Warwick, deputy leader and executive member for Hampshire 2050 – finance
- Cllr Roz Chadd, executive lead member for children’s services
- Cllr Steve Forster, executive member for education
- Cllr Liz Fairhurst, executive lead member for adult social care and public health
- Cllr Stephen Reid, executive member for health and wellbeing
- Cllr Kirsty North, executive lead member for universal services
- Cllr Lulu Bowerman, executive member for highways and passenger transport
- Cllr Zoe Huggins, executive member for Hampshire 2050 – transformation and people
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.