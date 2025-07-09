The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) has launched a summer appeal to protect bees, butterflies, hoverflies and other vital pollinators.
On Wednesday, July 9 the CRT announced its aim to raise £5,000 for a dedicated pollinator field at Pierrepont Farm in Frensham, Surrey.
This space will provide vital food sources and shelter a host of essential insects.
Working with its volunteers and conservation experts, the CRT will transform an area of overgrown scrubland into a pollinator paradise.
The plan includes sowing a carefully selected mix of native wildflowers, ensuring continuous nectar and pollen sources from spring through autumn.
The habitat will also feature critical elements, such as nesting areas for ground bees, dead wood for solitary bees, and host plants for butterflies and moths.
Leslie Hackett, the CRT’s volunteer manager, said: “Most of the work will be carried out by Pierrepont Farm’s dedicated volunteers, supported by the CRT’s conservation experts.
“They will carefully select and sow a diverse range of native wildflowers, ensuring a continuous supply of nectar and pollen from early spring to late autumn.
“Beyond just flowers, we will also incorporate elements crucial for pollinator survival, such as areas for ground-nesting bees, dead wood for solitary bees, and host plants for butterfly and moth caterpillars.
Mr Hackett said the CRT was grateful to the support from Surrey Hills National Landscape.
“They have provided us with funding to contribute to the purchase of our Ryetec cut and collect machine, which will enable us to carry out the management required to establish and maintain this important habitat,” he said.
The project is due to begin in late winter/early spring 2026 and the £5,000 target will go towards scrub clearance, native wildflower seeds and plug plants and soil preparation and habitat enhancements.
