A 26-year-old man has been jailed for six years after he supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Farnborough.
George Dempsey, of Wilson Avenue, Rochester, sent mass marketing messages before supplying Class A drugs to users in the Hampshire town between June 2025 and February 2026.
Officers launched an investigation and discovered that a County Lines drug line from London had been operating in Farnborough under the name ‘Dexter’ or ‘Dex’.
Following various inquiries, officers found that the phone number sending the marketing messages belonged to George Dempsey.
He was arrested in a hotel near his home in Kent in March and was later charged with drugs offences.
Dempsey pleaded guilty to being concerned in offer to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in offer to supply heroin.
Detective Constable Steve Duke, from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “I hope this sentence highlights that our officers will do everything in their power to ensure Hampshire is not targeted by drugs networks.
“The supply of drugs, particularly Class A drugs, is a significant cause of harm within our communities. As well as the damage it can cause to the person taking them, the production and supply of drugs can lead to serious violence, and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.
“We are determined to keep relentlessly pursuing criminals to reduce the negative impact they have on the local community, making it safe for everyone.”
County Lines drug supply is the trafficking of drugs from across the country in areas such as London into smaller cities and towns across the UK, using mobile phones.
Line holders often use young and vulnerable children known as runners, to deliver the drugs.
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